KSHB 41 Weather | Hottest weather of the week occurs today

WEATHER HEADLINES

Could feel like the lower-90s at times this afternoon

Still warm over the weekend

Rain could usher in some cooler weather by Monday KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST Today: Mostly sunny and a bit humid at times. Hot.

Wind: S 10 mph

High: 89º Tonight: Generally clear.

Wind: S 10 mph

Low: 64º Saturday: Mostly sunny and still warm. Breezy.

Wind: S 15 mph

High: 86º Get more updates from our weather team:

