KSHB 41 Weather | Hottest weather of the week occurs today

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Could feel like the lower-90s at times this afternoon
- Still warm over the weekend
- Rain could usher in some cooler weather by Monday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Today: Mostly sunny and a bit humid at times. Hot.
Wind: S 10 mph
High: 89º
Tonight: Generally clear.
Wind: S 10 mph
Low: 64º
Saturday: Mostly sunny and still warm. Breezy.
Wind: S 15 mph
High: 86º
