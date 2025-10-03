Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Hottest weather of the week occurs today

Hottest weather of the week occurs today
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Could feel like the lower-90s at times this afternoon
  • Still warm over the weekend
  • Rain could usher in some cooler weather by Monday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny and a bit humid at times. Hot.
Wind: S 10 mph
High: 89º

Tonight: Generally clear.
Wind: S 10 mph
Low: 64º

Saturday: Mostly sunny and still warm. Breezy.
Wind: S 15 mph
High: 86º

