KSHB 41 Weather | Humid Tuesday expected in Kansas City

Humid Tuesday expected in Kansas City
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rain and storms possible Tuesday morning
  • Hottest days this week will be Tuesday and Wednesday
  • Strong storms and flooding possible Thursday-Friday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Showers and storms possible in the morning. Becoming sunny, hot, and humid in the afternoon.
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph
High: 90º
Heat Index: 102º

Tonight: Mostly clear skies and warm.
Wind: S 10-15 mph

Low: 76º

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot & humid with dangerous heat indices.
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph
High: 93º
Heat Index: 102º

Thursday: Periods of showers and thunderstorms expected throughout the day. Heavy rain is possible.
Wind: S 10-15 mph

Low: 74º High: 87º

Heat Index: 102º

