KSHB 41 Weather | Humid Tuesday expected in Kansas City

WEATHER HEADLINES



Rain and storms possible Tuesday morning

Hottest days this week will be Tuesday and Wednesday

Strong storms and flooding possible Thursday-Friday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Showers and storms possible in the morning. Becoming sunny, hot, and humid in the afternoon.

Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

High: 90º

Heat Index: 102º

Tonight: Mostly clear skies and warm.

Wind: S 10-15 mph

Low: 76º

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot & humid with dangerous heat indices.

Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

High: 93º

Heat Index: 102º

Thursday: Periods of showers and thunderstorms expected throughout the day. Heavy rain is possible.

Wind: S 10-15 mph

Low: 74º High: 87º

Heat Index: 102º

