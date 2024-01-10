KSHB 41 Weather | Icy cold today with more snow by Friday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Areas of black ice this morning and tomorrow morning

Barely above freezing today

Two accumulating snow storms possible, Thursday-Friday and Sunday

Arctic air arrives Friday, lingers into next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny to partly sunny with temperatures staying below freezing until lunchtime.

High: 34°

Wind Chill: 20s

Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph, gusts near 30

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cold and blustery.

Low: 19°

Wind: W 5-15 mph, gusts near 25

Thursday: Increasing clouds with our second snow storm arriving late in the afternoon. The drier and fluffy light snow starts to accumulate during the evening.

High: 31°

Wind Chill: 15°-20°

Wind: SE turning ENE 5-15 mph, gusts near 25

Friday: Snow will impact the morning commute and taper by the afternoon. Snow totals will range in the 2-6" range with heavier snow possible through central Missouri.

Low: 16°

High: 18°