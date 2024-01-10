KSHB 41 Weather | Icy cold today with more snow by Friday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Areas of black ice this morning and tomorrow morning
- Barely above freezing today
- Two accumulating snow storms possible, Thursday-Friday and Sunday
- Arctic air arrives Friday, lingers into next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Today: Mostly sunny to partly sunny with temperatures staying below freezing until lunchtime.
High: 34°
Wind Chill: 20s
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph, gusts near 30
Tonight: Partly cloudy and cold and blustery.
Low: 19°
Wind: W 5-15 mph, gusts near 25
Thursday: Increasing clouds with our second snow storm arriving late in the afternoon. The drier and fluffy light snow starts to accumulate during the evening.
High: 31°
Wind Chill: 15°-20°
Wind: SE turning ENE 5-15 mph, gusts near 25
Friday: Snow will impact the morning commute and taper by the afternoon. Snow totals will range in the 2-6" range with heavier snow possible through central Missouri.
Low: 16°
High: 18°