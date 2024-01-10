Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Icy cold today with more snow by Friday

We barely get above freezing but stay mainly sunny today. Expect ice impacts on sidewalks, parking lots and some roadways. Next chance for snow loads Thursday overnight into Friday morning.
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2024-01-10 06:58:27-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Areas of black ice this morning and tomorrow morning
  • Barely above freezing today
  • Two accumulating snow storms possible, Thursday-Friday and Sunday
  • Arctic air arrives Friday, lingers into next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny to partly sunny with temperatures staying below freezing until lunchtime.
High: 34°
Wind Chill: 20s
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph, gusts near 30

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cold and blustery.
Low: 19°
Wind: W 5-15 mph, gusts near 25

Thursday: Increasing clouds with our second snow storm arriving late in the afternoon. The drier and fluffy light snow starts to accumulate during the evening.
High: 31°
Wind Chill: 15°-20°
Wind: SE turning ENE 5-15 mph, gusts near 25

Friday: Snow will impact the morning commute and taper by the afternoon. Snow totals will range in the 2-6" range with heavier snow possible through central Missouri.
Low: 16°
High: 18°

