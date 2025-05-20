KSHB 41 Weather | Improving Weather The Next Two Days

WEATHER HEADLINES



There may be a lingering shower with a west breeze increasing

2-5" of rain fell, so get ready to mow

The Memorial Day weekend looks stormy and cool

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Showers and thunderstorms are exiting the region this morning. It will be partly cloudy and breezy this afternoon.

Wind: W-NW 15-25 mph

High: 68º

Tonight: Becoming clear and cool with a northwest breeze at 10-15 mph

Low: 55º

Wednesday: It will be a great Wednesday with west-northwest winds 10-15 mph.

High: 70º

Outlook for the Memorial Day Weekend: Cloudy with rain likely and a chance of heavy thunderstorms Saturday. Temperatures on the cool side. Highs: 57-64.

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

