KSHB 41 Weather | Improving Weather The Next Two Days

A storm moves away with nice weather returning
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • There may be a lingering shower with a west breeze increasing
  • 2-5" of rain fell, so get ready to mow
  • The Memorial Day weekend looks stormy and cool

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today:  Showers and thunderstorms are exiting the region this morning. It will be partly cloudy and breezy this afternoon.

Wind: W-NW 15-25 mph

High: 68º

Tonight:  Becoming clear and cool with a northwest breeze at 10-15 mph
Low: 55º

Wednesday:  It will be a great Wednesday with west-northwest winds 10-15 mph.
High: 70º

Outlook for the Memorial Day Weekend: Cloudy with rain likely and a chance of heavy thunderstorms Saturday. Temperatures on the cool side. Highs: 57-64.

