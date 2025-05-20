KSHB 41 Weather | Improving Weather The Next Two Days

WEATHER HEADLINES
- There may be a lingering shower with a west breeze increasing
- 2-5" of rain fell, so get ready to mow
- The Memorial Day weekend looks stormy and cool
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Today: Showers and thunderstorms are exiting the region this morning. It will be partly cloudy and breezy this afternoon.
Wind: W-NW 15-25 mph
High: 68º
Tonight: Becoming clear and cool with a northwest breeze at 10-15 mph
Low: 55º
Wednesday: It will be a great Wednesday with west-northwest winds 10-15 mph.
High: 70º
Outlook for the Memorial Day Weekend: Cloudy with rain likely and a chance of heavy thunderstorms Saturday. Temperatures on the cool side. Highs: 57-64.
