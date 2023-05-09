KSHB 41 Weather | Increased chance of rain, storms this afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Storms will linger south and west this morning with another round approaching this afternoon
- Some severe storms possible southwest of KC between 4-9 p.m.
- Above average temperatures all week while staying dry and comfortable for Mother's Day
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Rain and storms this morning southwest of KC with another round approaching after 4 p.m. Some severe storms are possible southwest of KC.
High: 80°
Wind: E-SE 10-20 mph
Tonight: Lingering rain and storms overnight, otherwise, staying mostly cloudy and mild.
Low: 60°
Wind: E-SE 10-20 mph
Wednesday: Morning rain and thunderstorms are possible close to Kansas City. The rest of the day will feature more sunshine and warm afternoon highs.
High: 82°
Wind: SE 10-15 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.