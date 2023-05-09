Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Increased chance of rain, storms this afternoon

An area of rain, storms is possible southwest of Kansas City
and last updated 2023-05-09 06:24:11-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Storms will linger south and west this morning with another round approaching this afternoon
  • Some severe storms possible southwest of KC between 4-9 p.m.
  • Above average temperatures all week while staying dry and comfortable for Mother's Day

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Rain and storms this morning southwest of KC with another round approaching after 4 p.m. Some severe storms are possible southwest of KC.
High: 80°
Wind: E-SE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Lingering rain and storms overnight, otherwise, staying mostly cloudy and mild.
Low: 60°

Wind: E-SE 10-20 mph

Wednesday: Morning rain and thunderstorms are possible close to Kansas City. The rest of the day will feature more sunshine and warm afternoon highs.
High: 82°
Wind: SE 10-15 mph

