KSHB 41 Weather | Increased chance of rain, storms this afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES



Storms will linger south and west this morning with another round approaching this afternoon

Some severe storms possible southwest of KC between 4-9 p.m.

Above average temperatures all week while staying dry and comfortable for Mother's Day

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Rain and storms this morning southwest of KC with another round approaching after 4 p.m. Some severe storms are possible southwest of KC.

High: 80°

Wind: E-SE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Lingering rain and storms overnight, otherwise, staying mostly cloudy and mild.

Low: 60°

Wind: E-SE 10-20 mph

Wednesday: Morning rain and thunderstorms are possible close to Kansas City. The rest of the day will feature more sunshine and warm afternoon highs.

High: 82°

Wind: SE 10-15 mph

