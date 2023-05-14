KSHB 41 Weather | Increasing chance of showers, thunderstorms this afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Increasing chance of Mother's Day thunderstorms, especially afternoon and evening
- Severe weather threat very low for Mother's Day, possibly some hail
- Chance for areas of rain and a few thunderstorms to linger tonight and Monday morning
- Cooler Monday and Tuesday, chance for a period of thunderstorms Thursday into Friday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Mother's Day (Sunday): Increasing chance of showers and thunderstorms after 12-2 p.m. Some thunderstorms could contain hail.
High: 84°, dropping to 60s and 70s in thunderstorms
Wind: Light, but gusty in thunderstorms
This Evening: Scattered showers and thunderstorms
Temperatures in the 60s and 70s
Wind: Light, but gusty in any thunderstorms
Tonight: Areas of rain and a few thunderstorms, cooler.
Low: 57°
Wind: N-NE 10-20 mph
Monday: Showers and storms possible in the morning, looking dry later in the afternoon. Much cooler temperatures
Low: 57° High: 67°
Wind: NE 10-25
