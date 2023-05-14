Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Increasing chance of showers, thunderstorms this afternoon

Dry this morning, chance of at least scattered thunderstorms this afternoon
and last updated 2023-05-14 08:23:02-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Increasing chance of Mother's Day thunderstorms, especially afternoon and evening
  • Severe weather threat very low for Mother's Day, possibly some hail
  • Chance for areas of rain and a few thunderstorms to linger tonight and Monday morning
  • Cooler Monday and Tuesday, chance for a period of thunderstorms Thursday into Friday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Mother's Day (Sunday): Increasing chance of showers and thunderstorms after 12-2 p.m. Some thunderstorms could contain hail.

High: 84°, dropping to 60s and 70s in thunderstorms

Wind: Light, but gusty in thunderstorms

This Evening: Scattered showers and thunderstorms
Temperatures in the 60s and 70s

Wind: Light, but gusty in any thunderstorms

Tonight: Areas of rain and a few thunderstorms, cooler.
Low: 57°

Wind: N-NE 10-20 mph

Monday: Showers and storms possible in the morning, looking dry later in the afternoon. Much cooler temperatures

Low: 57° High: 67°

Wind: NE 10-25

