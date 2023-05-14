KSHB 41 Weather | Increasing chance of showers, thunderstorms this afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES



Increasing chance of Mother's Day thunderstorms, especially afternoon and evening

Severe weather threat very low for Mother's Day, possibly some hail

Chance for areas of rain and a few thunderstorms to linger tonight and Monday morning

Cooler Monday and Tuesday, chance for a period of thunderstorms Thursday into Friday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Mother's Day (Sunday): Increasing chance of showers and thunderstorms after 12-2 p.m. Some thunderstorms could contain hail.

High: 84°, dropping to 60s and 70s in thunderstorms

Wind: Light, but gusty in thunderstorms

This Evening: Scattered showers and thunderstorms

Temperatures in the 60s and 70s

Wind: Light, but gusty in any thunderstorms

Tonight: Areas of rain and a few thunderstorms, cooler.

Low: 57°

Wind: N-NE 10-20 mph

Monday: Showers and storms possible in the morning, looking dry later in the afternoon. Much cooler temperatures

Low: 57° High: 67°

Wind: NE 10-25

