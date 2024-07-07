KSHB 41 Weather | Increasing chance of showers, T-Storms this afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES



Areas of showers and thunderstorms increase this afternoon, then decrease tonight

The remnants of Beryl will affect Missouri Tuesday, possibly to Kansas City

Heating up and mostly dry at the end of the week into the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Areas of showers and thunderstorms increase this afternoon. We do not expect severe weather, but we must watch for flash flooding.

High: 80°, dropping to the 70s in thunderstorms

Wind: Gusty in T-Storms

This Evening: Scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Temperatures in the 70s

Wind: Gusty in T-Storms

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms decrease with just a slight chance for a few showers and thunderstorms after 9 p.m.

Low: 65°

Wind: S 5-15 mph

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers and storms.

High: 84°

Wind: North 5 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

