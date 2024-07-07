Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Increasing chance of showers, T-Storms this afternoon

Highs today will be around 80°, 70s in T-Storms
and last updated 2024-07-07 08:53:29-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Areas of showers and thunderstorms increase this afternoon, then decrease tonight
  • The remnants of Beryl will affect Missouri Tuesday, possibly to Kansas City
  • Heating up and mostly dry at the end of the week into the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Areas of showers and thunderstorms increase this afternoon. We do not expect severe weather, but we must watch for flash flooding.
High: 80°, dropping to the 70s in thunderstorms
Wind: Gusty in T-Storms

This Evening: Scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Temperatures in the 70s
Wind: Gusty in T-Storms

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms decrease with just a slight chance for a few showers and thunderstorms after 9 p.m.
Low: 65°
Wind: S 5-15 mph

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers and storms.
High: 84°
Wind: North 5 mph

