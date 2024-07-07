KSHB 41 Weather | Increasing chance of showers, T-Storms this afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Areas of showers and thunderstorms increase this afternoon, then decrease tonight
- The remnants of Beryl will affect Missouri Tuesday, possibly to Kansas City
- Heating up and mostly dry at the end of the week into the weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Areas of showers and thunderstorms increase this afternoon. We do not expect severe weather, but we must watch for flash flooding.
High: 80°, dropping to the 70s in thunderstorms
Wind: Gusty in T-Storms
This Evening: Scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Temperatures in the 70s
Wind: Gusty in T-Storms
Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms decrease with just a slight chance for a few showers and thunderstorms after 9 p.m.
Low: 65°
Wind: S 5-15 mph
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers and storms.
High: 84°
Wind: North 5 mph
