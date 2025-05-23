Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Increasing clouds and chance of rain showers

Highs today will be 65°-70°.
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Clouds will increase Friday with the chance of rain in the afternoon and early evening
  • Several periods of rain and some thunderstorms this Memorial day weekend, low severe threat
  • The best chance to see dry weather is mid morning to mid afternoon Saturday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Increasing clouds with a chance of scattered showers, perhaps a thunderstorm
Highs: 67º
Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms
Low: 55º
Wind: E-NE 5-15 mph

Saturday: Best chance to see showers and a few thunderstorms is before 8 AM and after 5 PM
High: 69º
Wind: E 10-20 mph

Sunday:  Periods of rain and a few thunderstorms, breezy & cool.
Low: 58° High: 63º
Wind: E-NE 10-20 mph

Memorial Day:  Periods of rain and a few thunderstorms & cool.
Low: 57° High: 61º
Wind: NE 10-20 mph

