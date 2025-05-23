KSHB 41 Weather | Increasing clouds and chance of rain showers

WEATHER HEADLINES



Clouds will increase Friday with the chance of rain in the afternoon and early evening

Several periods of rain and some thunderstorms this Memorial day weekend, low severe threat

The best chance to see dry weather is mid morning to mid afternoon Saturday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Increasing clouds with a chance of scattered showers, perhaps a thunderstorm

Highs: 67º

Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms

Low: 55º

Wind: E-NE 5-15 mph

Saturday: Best chance to see showers and a few thunderstorms is before 8 AM and after 5 PM

High: 69º

Wind: E 10-20 mph

Sunday: Periods of rain and a few thunderstorms, breezy & cool.

Low: 58° High: 63º

Wind: E-NE 10-20 mph

Memorial Day: Periods of rain and a few thunderstorms & cool.

Low: 57° High: 61º

Wind: NE 10-20 mph

