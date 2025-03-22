KSHB 41 Weather | Increasing clouds and wind today, scattered thunderstorms tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES



Increasing clouds & wind today

Scattered thunderstorms possible tonight after midnight, some may contain quarter sized hail

Any thunderstorms end early Sunday, then windy and cool

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Increasing clouds and wind. But, still a nice day.

High: 66°

Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph to 10-25 mph

Tonight: A few evening showers are possible. Scattered thunderstorms are possible after midnight. Some, may contain hail.

Low: 47°

Wind: SE 10-25 mph

Sunday: Scattered thunderstorms end 7-9 AM, then partly cloudy, windy & cool.

High: 62°

Wind: NW 15-30 mph, Gusts 35-40 mph

