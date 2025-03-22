KSHB 41 Weather | Increasing clouds and wind today, scattered thunderstorms tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Increasing clouds & wind today
- Scattered thunderstorms possible tonight after midnight, some may contain quarter sized hail
- Any thunderstorms end early Sunday, then windy and cool
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Increasing clouds and wind. But, still a nice day.
High: 66°
Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph to 10-25 mph
Tonight: A few evening showers are possible. Scattered thunderstorms are possible after midnight. Some, may contain hail.
Low: 47°
Wind: SE 10-25 mph
Sunday: Scattered thunderstorms end 7-9 AM, then partly cloudy, windy & cool.
High: 62°
Wind: NW 15-30 mph, Gusts 35-40 mph
