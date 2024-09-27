KSHB 41 Weather | Increasing clouds as the remnants of Hurricane Helene move northwest

WEATHER HEADLINES
- More clouds Friday and Saturday as the remnants of Helene tracks northwest
- The tropical rain will stay across southeastern Missouri this weekend
- Staying mostly dry around Kansas City the next 10 days
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Increasing high clouds and breezy conditions.
High: 78°
Wind: N 10-25 mph
Tonight: Clear sky and comfortable with a breeze.
Low: 57°
Wind: N 10-20 mph
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies during the day while temperatures stay warm. Gusty winds continue.
High: 80°
Wind: N 10-25 mph
Sunday: More sunshine and less wind while the humidity ticks up a bit.
Low: 57° High: 80°
Wind: N-NE 10 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.