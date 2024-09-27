Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Increasing clouds as the remnants of Hurricane Helene move northwest

Staying dry and warm for the final weekend of September
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • More clouds Friday and Saturday as the remnants of Helene tracks northwest
  • The tropical rain will stay across southeastern Missouri this weekend
  • Staying mostly dry around Kansas City the next 10 days

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Increasing high clouds and breezy conditions.
High: 78°
Wind: N 10-25 mph

Tonight: Clear sky and comfortable with a breeze.
Low: 57°

Wind: N 10-20 mph

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies during the day while temperatures stay warm. Gusty winds continue.
High: 80°
Wind: N 10-25 mph

Sunday: More sunshine and less wind while the humidity ticks up a bit.
Low: 57° High: 80°

Wind: N-NE 10 mph

