Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Increasing clouds & feeling nice today with storms returning Friday

Morning & evening rounds of thunderstorms Friday
and last updated 2024-06-27 06:45:51-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Increasing clouds and comfortable temperatures today in the mid 80s
  • A few sprinkles possible late this afternoon & evening, with increased heavy rain overnight into Friday morning
  • Another chance of strong to severe thunderstorms is possible Friday evening-night
  • Heat ramps up again next week with storm chances nearly every day

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Mostly to partly cloudy by the afternoon with a chance of a few passing sprinkles later in the day. Rain picks up overnight into early Friday.
High: 86°
Wind: SE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Rain and thunderstorms increase overnight. Rainfall totals of .50"-1" is possible. Some localized flooding could be possible.
Low: 70°

Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph

Friday: Showers and storms in the morning, ending by late morning. Becoming hot and humid in the afternoon. A second round of thunderstorms fire up in the evening, turning more severe. The main threats are damaging winds, flash flooding, and a tornado.
High: 89°
Wind: S 15-25 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.