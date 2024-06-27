KSHB 41 Weather | Increasing clouds & feeling nice today with storms returning Friday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Increasing clouds and comfortable temperatures today in the mid 80s

A few sprinkles possible late this afternoon & evening, with increased heavy rain overnight into Friday morning

Another chance of strong to severe thunderstorms is possible Friday evening-night

Heat ramps up again next week with storm chances nearly every day

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Mostly to partly cloudy by the afternoon with a chance of a few passing sprinkles later in the day. Rain picks up overnight into early Friday.

High: 86°

Wind: SE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Rain and thunderstorms increase overnight. Rainfall totals of .50"-1" is possible. Some localized flooding could be possible.

Low: 70°

Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph

Friday: Showers and storms in the morning, ending by late morning. Becoming hot and humid in the afternoon. A second round of thunderstorms fire up in the evening, turning more severe. The main threats are damaging winds, flash flooding, and a tornado.

High: 89°

Wind: S 15-25 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

