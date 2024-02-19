Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Increasing clouds today while the warming trend begins

A beautiful week ahead with highs nearing 70 degrees Wednesday
and last updated 2024-02-19 05:38:05-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Warming up this week with highs in the 50s today to near 70° Wednesday
  • The one main rain chance this week is Thursday, especially southeast of KC
  • Temperatures approach the 70s again next week, followed by rain chances

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Increasing clouds in the afternoon, otherwise, staying mostly sunny. A little breezy with temperatures rising.
High: 57°
Wind: S 10-20 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear, calm and chilly.
Low: 31°

Wind: S 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Even warmer under abundant sunshine and a calm wind.
High: 65°
Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

