KSHB 41 Weather | Increasing clouds today while the warming trend begins

WEATHER HEADLINES



Warming up this week with highs in the 50s today to near 70° Wednesday

The one main rain chance this week is Thursday, especially southeast of KC

Temperatures approach the 70s again next week, followed by rain chances

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Increasing clouds in the afternoon, otherwise, staying mostly sunny. A little breezy with temperatures rising.

High: 57°

Wind: S 10-20 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear, calm and chilly.

Low: 31°

Wind: S 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Even warmer under abundant sunshine and a calm wind.

High: 65°

Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph

