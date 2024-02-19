KSHB 41 Weather | Increasing clouds today while the warming trend begins

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Warming up this week with highs in the 50s today to near 70° Wednesday
- The one main rain chance this week is Thursday, especially southeast of KC
- Temperatures approach the 70s again next week, followed by rain chances
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Increasing clouds in the afternoon, otherwise, staying mostly sunny. A little breezy with temperatures rising.
High: 57°
Wind: S 10-20 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear, calm and chilly.
Low: 31°
Wind: S 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Even warmer under abundant sunshine and a calm wind.
High: 65°
Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph
