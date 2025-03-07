KSHB 41 Weather | Increasing clouds & windy today with warmer temperatures building in the early afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES



Sunshine, windy and warmer by noon Friday, then windy, colder with increasing clouds

Cooling down briefly Saturday with less wind

Back to a nice warming trend Sunday to early next week with highs going from the 60s to 70s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Sunny, windy and warmer through noon. Then, a cold front sweeps south. It will stay windy and become cloudy with falling temperatures.

High: 58° (Noon), 41° (7 PM)

Wind: SW to W 15-30 to N 15-25 mph

Tonight: Clearing sky, less wind and turning cold.

Low: 28°

Wind: N 10 mph

Saturday: Abundant sunshine, less wind and a bit cool.

High: 53°

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

Sunday: A beautiful day with sunshine and warmer temperatures!

Low: 30° High: 62°

Wind: W-SW 5-15 mph

