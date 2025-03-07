KSHB 41 Weather | Increasing clouds & windy today with warmer temperatures building in the early afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Sunshine, windy and warmer by noon Friday, then windy, colder with increasing clouds
- Cooling down briefly Saturday with less wind
- Back to a nice warming trend Sunday to early next week with highs going from the 60s to 70s
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Sunny, windy and warmer through noon. Then, a cold front sweeps south. It will stay windy and become cloudy with falling temperatures.
High: 58° (Noon), 41° (7 PM)
Wind: SW to W 15-30 to N 15-25 mph
Tonight: Clearing sky, less wind and turning cold.
Low: 28°
Wind: N 10 mph
Saturday: Abundant sunshine, less wind and a bit cool.
High: 53°
Wind: NW 5-10 mph
Sunday: A beautiful day with sunshine and warmer temperatures!
Low: 30° High: 62°
Wind: W-SW 5-15 mph
