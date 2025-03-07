Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Increasing clouds & windy today with warmer temperatures building in the early afternoon

The chilly March air returns overnight with the 50s expected on Saturday
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Sunshine, windy and warmer by noon Friday, then windy, colder with increasing clouds
  • Cooling down briefly Saturday with less wind
  • Back to a nice warming trend Sunday to early next week with highs going from the 60s to 70s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Sunny, windy and warmer through noon. Then, a cold front sweeps south. It will stay windy and become cloudy with falling temperatures.
High: 58° (Noon), 41° (7 PM)
Wind: SW to W 15-30 to N 15-25 mph

Tonight: Clearing sky, less wind and turning cold.
Low: 28°

Wind: N 10 mph

Saturday: Abundant sunshine, less wind and a bit cool.
High: 53°
Wind: NW 5-10 mph

Sunday: A beautiful day with sunshine and warmer temperatures!
Low: 30° High: 62°
Wind: W-SW 5-15 mph

