KSHB 41 Weather | Increasing clouds with a few sprinkles in the late afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES



Warm and humid morning with clouds increasing during the afternoon

Light rain possible in the afternoon, with heavier rain and stronger storms southwest of KC overnight

Cooler-than-average temperatures return next week as highs run in the low 80s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Increasing cloud cover and temperatures run much cooler. A few isolated showers are possible. Increasing in coverage and intensity in the evening.

High: 84°

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Rain and storms possible overnight, mainly south of KC. Otherwise, staying cloudy and comfortable.

Low: 65°

Wind: NE 5 mph

Monday: More sunshine and feeling great! Temperatures run about 5° below normal.

High: 83°

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

