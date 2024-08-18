Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Increasing clouds with a few sprinkles in the late afternoon

Best chance of rain staying southwest of KC tonight
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Warm and humid morning with clouds increasing during the afternoon
  • Light rain possible in the afternoon, with heavier rain and stronger storms southwest of KC overnight
  • Cooler-than-average temperatures return next week as highs run in the low 80s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Increasing cloud cover and temperatures run much cooler. A few isolated showers are possible. Increasing in coverage and intensity in the evening.
High: 84°
Wind: NE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Rain and storms possible overnight, mainly south of KC. Otherwise, staying cloudy and comfortable.
Low: 65°
Wind: NE 5 mph

Monday: More sunshine and feeling great! Temperatures run about 5° below normal.
High: 83°
Wind: NE 5-10 mph

