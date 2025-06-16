KSHB 41 Weather | Increasing Rain Chances Tuesday

WEATHER HEADLINES



There will be almost no wind again today

A storm system will be approaching Kansas City tonight and Tuesday

Severe thunderstorms and flooding are possible Tuesday night

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, very warm and humid.

High: 89º

Wind: Almost no wind

Tonight: Increasing clouds with a chance of thunderstorms later tonight.

Low: 71º

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of thunderstorms increasing to a 100% chance Tuesday night. Severe thunderstorms are possible.

High: 86º

Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph

Wednesday: A chance of thunderstorms, mainly during the morning.

Low: 65º High: 81º

Wind: W-NW 10-20 mph

