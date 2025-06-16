KSHB 41 Weather | Increasing Rain Chances Tuesday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- There will be almost no wind again today
- A storm system will be approaching Kansas City tonight and Tuesday
- Severe thunderstorms and flooding are possible Tuesday night
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Today: Mostly sunny, very warm and humid.
High: 89º
Wind: Almost no wind
Tonight: Increasing clouds with a chance of thunderstorms later tonight.
Low: 71º
Wind: SE 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of thunderstorms increasing to a 100% chance Tuesday night. Severe thunderstorms are possible.
High: 86º
Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph
Wednesday: A chance of thunderstorms, mainly during the morning.
Low: 65º High: 81º
Wind: W-NW 10-20 mph
