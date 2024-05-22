KSHB 41 Weather | Increasing sunshine and beautiful this afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES



Morning clouds and sprinkles clear after 10am

Enjoy the break from storms today & much of Thursday

Prepare for more stormy weather Friday morning and into parts of the Memorial Day weekend

KANSAS CITY FORECAST:

Wednesday: A few lingering sprinkles with scattered clouds this morning. A clearing sky, dry and calm for the afternoon.

High: 75°

Wind: Light to W 5 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear, calmer wind and refreshing!

Low: 53°

Wind: S-SE 5 mph

Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with rain and storms approaching from the west during the evening and overnight. A few storms could be strong to severe.

High: 82°

Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph

