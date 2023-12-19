KSHB 41 Weather | Increasing wind and warmer today

WEATHER HEADLINES



Increasing south wind today will bring in warmer air

Periods of rain Thursday through Monday

Also, unseasonably warm weather with highs around 60° and lows around 50°

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with an increasing south wind.

High: 49°

Wind Chill: teens and 20s during the morning

Wind: S 10-15 increasing to 15-25 mph

This Evening: Partly cloudy, breezy and chilly.

Temperatures around 40°

Wind Chill: 25°- 30°

Wind: S 10-20 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy and not as cold.

Low: 37°

Wind Chill: 20°- 25°

Wind: S 10-20 mph

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and mild. Even with a lack of sunshine, southerly breezes keep us much warmer than average.

High: 56°

Wind: SSW 15-25 mph

