KSHB 41 Weather | Increasing wind and warmer today

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Increasing south wind today will bring in warmer air
- Periods of rain Thursday through Monday
- Also, unseasonably warm weather with highs around 60° and lows around 50°
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with an increasing south wind.
High: 49°
Wind Chill: teens and 20s during the morning
Wind: S 10-15 increasing to 15-25 mph
This Evening: Partly cloudy, breezy and chilly.
Temperatures around 40°
Wind Chill: 25°- 30°
Wind: S 10-20 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy and not as cold.
Low: 37°
Wind Chill: 20°- 25°
Wind: S 10-20 mph
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and mild. Even with a lack of sunshine, southerly breezes keep us much warmer than average.
High: 56°
Wind: SSW 15-25 mph
