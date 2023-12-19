Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Increasing wind and warmer today

Highs today climb to around 50°.
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2023-12-19 06:15:03-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Increasing south wind today will bring in warmer air
  • Periods of rain Thursday through Monday
  • Also, unseasonably warm weather with highs around 60° and lows around 50°

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with an increasing south wind.

High: 49°

Wind Chill: teens and 20s during the morning

Wind: S 10-15 increasing to 15-25 mph

This Evening: Partly cloudy, breezy and chilly.
Temperatures around 40°

Wind Chill: 25°- 30°

Wind: S 10-20 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy and not as cold.
Low: 37°

Wind Chill: 20°- 25°

Wind: S 10-20 mph

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and mild. Even with a lack of sunshine, southerly breezes keep us much warmer than average.

High: 56°

Wind: SSW 15-25 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

