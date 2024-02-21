KSHB 41 Weather | Incredible warmth builds today with highs 25° above average

WEATHER HEADLINES



Unseasonably warm through the end of the month

Highs mainly in the 60s and 70s into early next week

Small chance of rain early Thursday morning, especially east of KC

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: The warming trend peaks. High clouds filter our sunshine while temperatures climb 25° above average for this time of year. Feeling more like late April!

High: 70°

Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and not as chilly. Some passing showers possible overnight & into early Thursday.

Low: 46°

Wind: SE to N-NE 5-10 mph

Thursday: Passing showers possible early in the day, most likely focused over central and southern Missouri. More sunshine for the afternoon while breezes pick up out of the north. This drops temperatures a bit.

High: 63°

Wind: N 10-25 mph

