KSHB 41 Weather | Isolated storms Tuesday, better chance of rain Wednesday in Kansas City

WEATHER HEADLINES



More clouds, warm temperatures & gusty winds expected today

An isolated shower/storm is possible today while the better chance this work week shows up Wednesday, especially over central & western Missouri

Stronger storms, soaking rain, better chance Saturday-Sunday morning

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: More clouds and breezy. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon and night at 20%. Most stay dry.

High: 85°

Wind: S 15-30 mph

Tonight: Cloudy, windy and mild. A few showers may be around.

Low: 64°

Wind: S 10-25 mph

Wednesday: Cloud cover and our chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms increase slightly, up to 30%. The better chance for rain over .50-1" will be for areas south of I-70 & over western/central Missouri.

High: 76°

Wind: S-SE 10-15 mph

