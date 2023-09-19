Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Isolated storms Tuesday, better chance of rain Wednesday in Kansas City

Most stay dry, windy and warm today with highs in the mid 80s
and last updated 2023-09-19 09:13:40-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • More clouds, warm temperatures & gusty winds expected today
  • An isolated shower/storm is possible today while the better chance this work week shows up Wednesday, especially over central & western Missouri
  • Stronger storms, soaking rain, better chance Saturday-Sunday morning

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: More clouds and breezy. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon and night at 20%. Most stay dry.
High: 85°
Wind: S 15-30 mph

Tonight: Cloudy, windy and mild. A few showers may be around.
Low: 64° 

Wind: S 10-25 mph

Wednesday: Cloud cover and our chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms increase slightly, up to 30%. The better chance for rain over .50-1" will be for areas south of I-70 & over western/central Missouri.
High: 76°
Wind: S-SE 10-15 mph

