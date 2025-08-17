KSHB 41 Weather | Kansas City almost done with the heat wave

WEATHER HEADLINES



Highs around 95 with heat index values 103°-110° again Sunday

A few degrees cooler on Monday with a few thunderstorms possible

A good chance of thunderstorms Tuesday-Wednesday as a cold front moves through

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: The weather remains unchanged from the previous few days. Hot, humid, and breezy.

Wind: S 10-20 mph

High: 94º

Heat Index: 105º-110°

Tonight: A mostly clear sky and warm.

Wind: S 5-10 mph

Low: 74º

Monday: Chance for an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon. Partly to mostly sunny and humid.

Wind: S 10-20 mph

High: 93º

Heat Index: 105º

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

—