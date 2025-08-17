KSHB 41 Weather | Kansas City almost done with the heat wave

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Highs around 95 with heat index values 103°-110° again Sunday
- A few degrees cooler on Monday with a few thunderstorms possible
- A good chance of thunderstorms Tuesday-Wednesday as a cold front moves through
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: The weather remains unchanged from the previous few days. Hot, humid, and breezy.
Wind: S 10-20 mph
High: 94º
Heat Index: 105º-110°
Tonight: A mostly clear sky and warm.
Wind: S 5-10 mph
Low: 74º
Monday: Chance for an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon. Partly to mostly sunny and humid.
Wind: S 10-20 mph
High: 93º
Heat Index: 105º
