KSHB 41 Weather | Kansas City almost done with the heat wave

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Highs around 95 with heat index values 103°-110° again Sunday
  • A few degrees cooler on Monday with a few thunderstorms possible
  • A good chance of thunderstorms Tuesday-Wednesday as a cold front moves through

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: The weather remains unchanged from the previous few days. Hot, humid, and breezy.
Wind: S 10-20 mph
High: 94º
Heat Index: 105º-110°

Tonight: A mostly clear sky and warm.
Wind: S 5-10 mph

Low: 74º

Monday: Chance for an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon. Partly to mostly sunny and humid.
Wind: S 10-20 mph

High: 93º

Heat Index: 105º

