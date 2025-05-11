KSHB 41 Weather | Kansas City warms up this Mother's Day

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Great weather for Mother's Day
- Highs will warm into the 80s this weekend and possibly 90° next Wednesday/Thursday
- The next chance of rain is around a week away
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: A few high clouds and warm. A great day to make Mom breakfast!
Wind: E 5-15 mph
High: 83º
Tonight: A few passing clouds.
Wind: SE 5-10 MPH
Low: 55º
Monday: Partly cloudy and warm.
Wind: SE 5-15 mph
High: 82º
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer.
Wind: SE 10-15 mph
Low: 61º High: 85º
