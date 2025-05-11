Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Kansas City warms up this Mother's Day

Highs will climb into the low 80s on Sunday
Watch the latest forecast any time.

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Great weather for Mother's Day
  • Highs will warm into the 80s this weekend and possibly 90° next Wednesday/Thursday
  • The next chance of rain is around a week away

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: A few high clouds and warm. A great day to make Mom breakfast!
Wind: E 5-15 mph
High: 83º

Tonight: A few passing clouds.
Wind: SE 5-10 MPH

Low: 55º

Monday: Partly cloudy and warm.
Wind: SE 5-15 mph
High: 82º

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer.
Wind: SE 10-15 mph
Low: 61º High: 85º

