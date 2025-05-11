KSHB 41 Weather | Kansas City warms up this Mother's Day

Highs will climb into the low 80s on Sunday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Great weather for Mother's Day

Highs will warm into the 80s this weekend and possibly 90° next Wednesday/Thursday

The next chance of rain is around a week away KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST Sunday: A few high clouds and warm. A great day to make Mom breakfast!

Wind: E 5-15 mph

High: 83º Tonight: A few passing clouds.

Wind: SE 5-10 MPH Low: 55º Monday: Partly cloudy and warm.

Wind: SE 5-15 mph

High: 82º Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer.

Wind: SE 10-15 mph

Low: 61º High: 85º Get more updates from our weather team:

