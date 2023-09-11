KSHB 41 Weather | Keep the umbrella around today as light rain is expected through the day

WEATHER HEADLINES



Keep the umbrella handy today as the chance of light rain lingers into the early evening

Rain accumulations mostly stay under .25" with higher totals south of I-70

Feeling like fall the rest of the week with highs in the 70s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Light rain continues off and on through the day. Rainfall amounts range from .10" to .25". Temperatures hold steady in the 60s all day.

High: 68°

Wind: N 5-15 mph

Tonight: Clouds clear past midnight. As temperatures cool, patchy dense fog could develop into Tuesday morning.

Low: 55°

Wind: NE 5 mph

Tuesday: Areas of fog in the morning with more sunshine by the afternoon. A cool breeze keeps temperatures running below average and feeling more like fall!

High: 75°

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

