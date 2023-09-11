Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Keep the umbrella around today as light rain is expected through the day

Light rain today leads to a fall feel the rest of the week
and last updated 2023-09-11 06:13:49-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Keep the umbrella handy today as the chance of light rain lingers into the early evening
  • Rain accumulations mostly stay under .25" with higher totals south of I-70
  • Feeling like fall the rest of the week with highs in the 70s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Light rain continues off and on through the day. Rainfall amounts range from .10" to .25". Temperatures hold steady in the 60s all day.
High: 68°
Wind: N 5-15 mph

Tonight: Clouds clear past midnight. As temperatures cool, patchy dense fog could develop into Tuesday morning.
Low: 55°

Wind: NE 5 mph

Tuesday: Areas of fog in the morning with more sunshine by the afternoon. A cool breeze keeps temperatures running below average and feeling more like fall!
High: 75°
Wind: NE 5-10 mph

