KSHB 41 Weather | Last day of fall to feel like spring

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Warm-for-December weather for the next five-seven days
- Periods of rain from Thursday through Monday
- Also, unseasonably warm weather with highs around 60° and lows around 50°
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Today: Becoming mostly cloudy. Even without sunshine, southerly breezes keep us much warmer than average today.
High: 55°
Wind: SSW 5-15 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and warm.
Low: 47°
Wind: S 5-10 mph
Tomorrow: Some sprinkles are possible throughout the day otherwise mostly cloudy. The main push of rain arrives overnight.
High: 59°
Wind: S 10-20 mph