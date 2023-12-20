KSHB 41 Weather | Last day of fall to feel like spring

WEATHER HEADLINES



Warm-for-December weather for the next five-seven days

Periods of rain from Thursday through Monday

Also, unseasonably warm weather with highs around 60° and lows around 50°

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Becoming mostly cloudy. Even without sunshine, southerly breezes keep us much warmer than average today.

High: 55°

Wind: SSW 5-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and warm.

Low: 47°

Wind: S 5-10 mph

Tomorrow: Some sprinkles are possible throughout the day otherwise mostly cloudy. The main push of rain arrives overnight.

High: 59°

Wind: S 10-20 mph

