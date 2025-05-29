KSHB 41 Weather | Light Rain Ending By Noon

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Light rain this morning will be ending
- A few breaks in the cloudy sky are expected this afternoon
- There is a slight chance of a late afternoon thunderstorm
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Today: Light rain likely this morning and then there is a 20% chance of an afternoon thunderstorm.
High: 70º
Wind: North to northeast 0-10 mph
Tonight: There is a 20% chance of an evening thunderstorm. The sky will clear with it becoming a bit cool by morning.
Low: 52º
Wind: Light
Friday: Nearly 100% sunshine and warming up.
High: 79º
Wind: NW 5-15 mph
Saturday: Mostly sunny with a few afternoon clouds. Southeast winds 5-15 mph. High: 86º
