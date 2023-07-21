KSHB 41 Weather | Light rain this morning followed by sunshine late this afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES
- More clouds and scattered showers possible this morning, especially for areas south of I-70
- Temperatures stay below average today and Saturday
- Low end chance of thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday
- Dangerous heat wave brewing next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Any light rain quickly moves east with clouds clearing around lunch. Increasing sunshine joins comfortable temperatures and humidity levels for our afternoon. Enjoy an amazing evening as well!
High: 82°
Wind: N-NE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy, dry and pleasant.
Low: 63°
Wind: N 5 mph
Saturday: Mostly sunny and beautiful as dry air lingers and highs remain cooler than average! There is a slight chance of a shower or storm, in the morning and again in the evening.
High: 86°
Wind: W 5-10 mph
Sunday: Mostly sunny with afternoon temperatures and humidity levels nearing average levels.
Low: 64° High: 88°
Wind: SW 5-10 mph
