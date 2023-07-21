KSHB 41 Weather | Light rain this morning followed by sunshine late this afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES



More clouds and scattered showers possible this morning, especially for areas south of I-70

Temperatures stay below average today and Saturday

Low end chance of thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday

Dangerous heat wave brewing next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Any light rain quickly moves east with clouds clearing around lunch. Increasing sunshine joins comfortable temperatures and humidity levels for our afternoon. Enjoy an amazing evening as well!

High: 82°

Wind: N-NE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy, dry and pleasant.

Low: 63°

Wind: N 5 mph

Saturday: Mostly sunny and beautiful as dry air lingers and highs remain cooler than average! There is a slight chance of a shower or storm, in the morning and again in the evening.

High: 86°

Wind: W 5-10 mph

Sunday: Mostly sunny with afternoon temperatures and humidity levels nearing average levels.

Low: 64° High: 88°

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

