KSHB 41 Weather | Limited sunshine Monday while temperatures stay cool in the 40s, 50s

WEATHER HEADLINES



More low clouds roll in this morning with cold temperatures in the 30s

Periods of sunshine possible after 12 p.m., before another round of evening clouds & sprinkles return

A nice warm up to look forward to after Tuesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Morning clouds with slow clearing during the afternoon. More clouds roll in this evening with a few passing showers possible.

High: 47°

Wind: W-SW 5-15 mph

Tonight: Clouds and sprinkles move out quick with some periods of clear sky. Getting chilly with a gusty wind.

Low: 30°

Wind: W-NW 15-25 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and windy. Temperatures stay chilly.

High: 44°

Wind: NW 15-20, G 25 mph

