KSHB 41 Weather | Limited sunshine Monday while temperatures stay cool in the 40s, 50s

WEATHER HEADLINES
- More low clouds roll in this morning with cold temperatures in the 30s
- Periods of sunshine possible after 12 p.m., before another round of evening clouds & sprinkles return
- A nice warm up to look forward to after Tuesday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Morning clouds with slow clearing during the afternoon. More clouds roll in this evening with a few passing showers possible.
High: 47°
Wind: W-SW 5-15 mph
Tonight: Clouds and sprinkles move out quick with some periods of clear sky. Getting chilly with a gusty wind.
Low: 30°
Wind: W-NW 15-25 mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and windy. Temperatures stay chilly.
High: 44°
Wind: NW 15-20, G 25 mph
