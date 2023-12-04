Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Limited sunshine Monday while temperatures stay cool in the 40s, 50s

Looking forward to a nice warm up later this week
and last updated 2023-12-04 06:40:36-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • More low clouds roll in this morning with cold temperatures in the 30s
  • Periods of sunshine possible after 12 p.m., before another round of evening clouds & sprinkles return
  • A nice warm up to look forward to after Tuesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Morning clouds with slow clearing during the afternoon. More clouds roll in this evening with a few passing showers possible.
High: 47°
Wind: W-SW 5-15 mph

Tonight: Clouds and sprinkles move out quick with some periods of clear sky. Getting chilly with a gusty wind.
Low: 30°

Wind: W-NW 15-25 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and windy. Temperatures stay chilly.
High: 44°
Wind: NW 15-20, G 25 mph

