KSHB 41 Weather | Lingering rain showers and cooler temperatures arrive today

WEATHER HEADLINES



A cold front brings the chance of lingering showers around the area this morning and afternoon

Staying muggy today with less humid air arriving Saturday

Great weather for Labor Day weekend, lows dip to the 50s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Mostly cloudy and much cooler with scattered showers through the afternoon, drying out by the evening.

High 78°

Wind: N-NW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy, cooler and calm.

Low: 62°

Wind: N-NE 5-10 mph

Saturday: Clouds linger across our southern counties, otherwise, a sunny sky is expected around KC with calm winds and lower humidity.

High 84°

Wind: NE 5 mph

