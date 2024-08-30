KSHB 41 Weather | Lingering rain showers and cooler temperatures arrive today

WEATHER HEADLINES
- A cold front brings the chance of lingering showers around the area this morning and afternoon
- Staying muggy today with less humid air arriving Saturday
- Great weather for Labor Day weekend, lows dip to the 50s
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Mostly cloudy and much cooler with scattered showers through the afternoon, drying out by the evening.
High 78°
Wind: N-NW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy, cooler and calm.
Low: 62°
Wind: N-NE 5-10 mph
Saturday: Clouds linger across our southern counties, otherwise, a sunny sky is expected around KC with calm winds and lower humidity.
High 84°
Wind: NE 5 mph
