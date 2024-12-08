KSHB 41 Weather | Lots of clouds and wind, but still mild

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Lots of clouds and wind today, but highs will still reach the 50s
- 2-3 blast of cold Tuesday-Thursday with a few snow showers possible Wednesday
- Warmer by next weekend with some rain possible
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, windy and mild.
High: 54°
Wind: S-SW 10-25. Gusts 30 mph
This Evening: Mostly cloudy with decreasing wind.
Temperatures around 50°, including at Arrowhead for kickoff.
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph
Tonight: Decreasing clouds and less wind.
Low: 35°
Wind: SW to NW 5-10 mph
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy and still mild.
High: 54°
Wind: NW 10-15 mph
Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and colder.
Low: 26° High: 39°
Wind: NW 10-20 mph
