Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Lots of clouds and wind, but still mild

Highs today will be in the low to mid 50s.
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Lots of clouds and wind today, but highs will still reach the 50s
  • 2-3 blast of cold Tuesday-Thursday with a few snow showers possible Wednesday
  • Warmer by next weekend with some rain possible

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, windy and mild.
High: 54°
Wind: S-SW 10-25. Gusts 30 mph

This Evening: Mostly cloudy with decreasing wind.
Temperatures around 50°, including at Arrowhead for kickoff.
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

Tonight: Decreasing clouds and less wind.
Low: 35°
Wind: SW to NW 5-10 mph

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy and still mild.
High: 54°
Wind: NW 10-15 mph

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and colder.
Low: 26° High: 39°
Wind: NW 10-20 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.