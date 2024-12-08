KSHB 41 Weather | Lots of clouds and wind, but still mild

WEATHER HEADLINES



Lots of clouds and wind today, but highs will still reach the 50s

2-3 blast of cold Tuesday-Thursday with a few snow showers possible Wednesday

Warmer by next weekend with some rain possible

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, windy and mild.

High: 54°

Wind: S-SW 10-25. Gusts 30 mph

This Evening: Mostly cloudy with decreasing wind.

Temperatures around 50°, including at Arrowhead for kickoff.

Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

Tonight: Decreasing clouds and less wind.

Low: 35°

Wind: SW to NW 5-10 mph

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy and still mild.

High: 54°

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and colder.

Low: 26° High: 39°

Wind: NW 10-20 mph

