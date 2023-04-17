KSHB 41 Weather | Lots of sunshine and warming up

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Dress in layers today! The cold temperatures this morning will lead to warmer temperatures in the afternoon
- Passing showers possible Tuesday and Wednesday mornings with a better chance of strong thunderstorms Thursday
- More cold April weather possible next weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: A cold morning followed by a nice afternoon with abundant sunshine and much less wind.
Wind: NW 10-15 mph
High: 68°
Tonight: Clear and not as cold.
Low: 49°
Wind: E 5-10 mph
Tuesday: A few morning showers possible. Then, partly cloudy and warmer.
Wind: SE 15-20 mph
High: 78°
Wednesday: Morning showers possible followed by more clouds and really warm temperatures. A few stronger storms are possible in northeast Kansas in the evening.
Wind: S 20-35 mph
Low: 62° High: 78°
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.