KSHB 41 Weather | Lots of sunshine and warming up

Warmer temperatures today through Wednesday
and last updated 2023-04-17 06:10:03-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Dress in layers today! The cold temperatures this morning will lead to warmer temperatures in the afternoon
  • Passing showers possible Tuesday and Wednesday mornings with a better chance of strong thunderstorms Thursday
  • More cold April weather possible next weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: A cold morning followed by a nice afternoon with abundant sunshine and much less wind.
Wind: NW 10-15 mph
High: 68°

Tonight: Clear and not as cold.
Low: 49°

Wind: E 5-10 mph

Tuesday: A few morning showers possible. Then, partly cloudy and warmer.
Wind: SE 15-20 mph
High: 78°

Wednesday: Morning showers possible followed by more clouds and really warm temperatures. A few stronger storms are possible in northeast Kansas in the evening.
Wind: S 20-35 mph

Low: 62° High: 78°

