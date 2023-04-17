KSHB 41 Weather | Lots of sunshine and warming up

WEATHER HEADLINES



Dress in layers today! The cold temperatures this morning will lead to warmer temperatures in the afternoon

Passing showers possible Tuesday and Wednesday mornings with a better chance of strong thunderstorms Thursday

More cold April weather possible next weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: A cold morning followed by a nice afternoon with abundant sunshine and much less wind.

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

High: 68°

Tonight: Clear and not as cold.

Low: 49°

Wind: E 5-10 mph

Tuesday: A few morning showers possible. Then, partly cloudy and warmer.

Wind: SE 15-20 mph

High: 78°

Wednesday: Morning showers possible followed by more clouds and really warm temperatures. A few stronger storms are possible in northeast Kansas in the evening.

Wind: S 20-35 mph

Low: 62° High: 78°

