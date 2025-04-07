KSHB 41 Weather | Lots of sunshine for Monday and Tuesday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Tuesday morning will be cold again with lows in the upper 20s

Mostly dry weather and a gradual warming trend this week

Slim rain chances for Wednesday and Thursday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Mostly sunny with a cold front moving through.

High: 56°

Wind: SW to N 5-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear as temperatures drop below freezing. A freeze warning is in effect from midnight until 9 a.m. Tuesday for areas south of 36 Highway.

Low: 27°

Wind: W-SW 5-15 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer.

High: 62°

Wind: SE 10-20 mph

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and much warmer.

Low: 52° High: 72°

Wind: SW 10-20 mph

