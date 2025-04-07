Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Lots of sunshine for Monday and Tuesday

A week of calmer weather is expected across the region. A few sprinkles are possible midweek, but some will stay dry.
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Tuesday morning will be cold again with lows in the upper 20s
  • Mostly dry weather and a gradual warming trend this week
  • Slim rain chances for Wednesday and Thursday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Mostly sunny with a cold front moving through.
High: 56°
Wind: SW to N 5-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear as temperatures drop below freezing. A freeze warning is in effect from midnight until 9 a.m. Tuesday for areas south of 36 Highway.
Low: 27°

Wind: W-SW 5-15 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer.
High: 62°
Wind: SE 10-20 mph

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and much warmer.
Low: 52° High: 72°
Wind: SW 10-20 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.