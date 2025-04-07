KSHB 41 Weather | Lots of sunshine for Monday and Tuesday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Tuesday morning will be cold again with lows in the upper 20s
- Mostly dry weather and a gradual warming trend this week
- Slim rain chances for Wednesday and Thursday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Mostly sunny with a cold front moving through.
High: 56°
Wind: SW to N 5-15 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear as temperatures drop below freezing. A freeze warning is in effect from midnight until 9 a.m. Tuesday for areas south of 36 Highway.
Low: 27°
Wind: W-SW 5-15 mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer.
High: 62°
Wind: SE 10-20 mph
Wednesday: Partly cloudy and much warmer.
Low: 52° High: 72°
Wind: SW 10-20 mph
