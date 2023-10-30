KSHB 41 Weather | Lots of sunshine this week while temperatures stay chilly

WEATHER HEADLINES



Dry but sunny this week while temperatures stay cold

Halloween is very cold this year with trick-or-treating temperatures in the lower to middle 30s, wind chills in the middle 20s

A nice warm up expected by the end of the week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: The sunshine is back but temperatures continue to run well below normal. Keep the thick coats out!

High: 41°

Wind: NW to SW 10-15 mph

Tonight: A dry cold front sweeps through the area bringing a reinforcing shot of cold air. Skies remain clear as well.

Low: 24°, Wind chill: Teens

Wind: NW 15-25 mph

Tuesday (Halloween): Sunny and staying cold! The winds die down later in the day. Temperatures drop to the lower 30s closer to sunset for trick-or-treating.

High: 39°

Wind: N-NW 15-25 mph, decreasing to N-NW 5-10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

