KSHB 41 Weather | Lots of sunshine this week while temperatures stay chilly

Highs hold 20 degrees below normal today
and last updated 2023-10-30 06:38:48-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Dry but sunny this week while temperatures stay cold
  • Halloween is very cold this year with trick-or-treating temperatures in the lower to middle 30s, wind chills in the middle 20s
  • A nice warm up expected by the end of the week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: The sunshine is back but temperatures continue to run well below normal. Keep the thick coats out!
High: 41°
Wind: NW to SW 10-15 mph

Tonight: A dry cold front sweeps through the area bringing a reinforcing shot of cold air. Skies remain clear as well.
Low: 24°, Wind chill: Teens

Wind: NW 15-25 mph

Tuesday (Halloween): Sunny and staying cold! The winds die down later in the day. Temperatures drop to the lower 30s closer to sunset for trick-or-treating.
High: 39°
Wind: N-NW 15-25 mph, decreasing to N-NW 5-10 mph

