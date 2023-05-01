Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Lots of sunshine, warmer afternoon temperatures this week

The first week of May looks great with sunshine and rising temperatures
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2023-05-01 06:39:29-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Chilly in the mornings but warming up during the afternoon
  • The wind dies down by Wednesday with pleasant daytime highs
  • Our next chance of showers and thunderstorms shows up Thursday into Friday - and we need it!

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Sunny, windy and cool for the first day of May!
High: 63°
Wind: NW 10-25, Gusts 35 mph

Tonight: Clear, staying breezy and chilly.
Low: 39°

Wind: NW 10-25 mph

Tuesday: Sunny and breezy. Temperatures start to improve!
High: 66°
Wind: NW 10-25 mph

Wednesday: Sunny, not as windy and very nice.
High: 39° High: 73°

Wind: W 5-15 mph

