KSHB 41 Weather | Lots of sunshine, warmer afternoon temperatures this week

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Chilly in the mornings but warming up during the afternoon
- The wind dies down by Wednesday with pleasant daytime highs
- Our next chance of showers and thunderstorms shows up Thursday into Friday - and we need it!
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Sunny, windy and cool for the first day of May!
High: 63°
Wind: NW 10-25, Gusts 35 mph
Tonight: Clear, staying breezy and chilly.
Low: 39°
Wind: NW 10-25 mph
Tuesday: Sunny and breezy. Temperatures start to improve!
High: 66°
Wind: NW 10-25 mph
Wednesday: Sunny, not as windy and very nice.
High: 39° High: 73°
Wind: W 5-15 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.