KSHB 41 Weather | Lots of sunshine, warmer afternoon temperatures this week

WEATHER HEADLINES



Chilly in the mornings but warming up during the afternoon

The wind dies down by Wednesday with pleasant daytime highs

Our next chance of showers and thunderstorms shows up Thursday into Friday - and we need it!

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Sunny, windy and cool for the first day of May!

High: 63°

Wind: NW 10-25, Gusts 35 mph

Tonight: Clear, staying breezy and chilly.

Low: 39°

Wind: NW 10-25 mph

Tuesday: Sunny and breezy. Temperatures start to improve!

High: 66°

Wind: NW 10-25 mph

Wednesday: Sunny, not as windy and very nice.

High: 39° High: 73°

Wind: W 5-15 mph

