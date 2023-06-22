KSHB 41 Weather | Another warm day but with lower humidity later this afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES



Another warm and mostly sunny day, decreasing humidity

Tracking strong storms for Saturday

Hot temperatures show up for the second half of next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies and warm with less humidity by afternoon.

High: 88°

Wind: ESE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear skies, a little cooler thanks to less humidity

Low: 66°

Wind: SSE 5

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny skies with humidity remaining low.

High: 90°

Wind: S 5-15 mph

Saturday: Thunderstorms possible throughout the day followed by a cold front in the evening. Storms that do develop could drop large hail and produce gusty wind

Low: 70°

High: 92°

Wind: S 10-20 G30 mph

