KSHB 41 Weather | Another warm day but with lower humidity later this afternoon

and last updated 2023-06-22 06:18:17-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Another warm and mostly sunny day, decreasing humidity
  • Tracking strong storms for Saturday
  • Hot temperatures show up for the second half of next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies and warm with less humidity by afternoon.
High: 88°
Wind: ESE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear skies, a little cooler thanks to less humidity
Low: 66°
Wind: SSE 5

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny skies with humidity remaining low.
High: 90°
Wind: S 5-15 mph

Saturday: Thunderstorms possible throughout the day followed by a cold front in the evening. Storms that do develop could drop large hail and produce gusty wind
Low: 70°
High: 92°
Wind: S 10-20 G30 mph

