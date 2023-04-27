Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Mainly dry & cool for the first night of the NFL Draft

A stray shower can't be ruled out in the afternoon
and last updated 2023-04-27 05:40:46-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • An isolated shower can't be ruled out this afternoon while the better chance shows up Friday afternoon and night
  • Highs will mostly be in the 60s the next 5-7 days
  • We see warmer weather at the end of next week, highs in the 70s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: A chance of an isolated shower under a mostly cloudy sky in the afternoon. Temperatures drop from the 60s to the upper 50s toward the end of Round 1 tonight.
High: 65°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and cool.
Low: 46°

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with another storm system tracking nearby. The heavier rain will miss us to the west but we could get some some showers drifting our way during the afternoon and at night.
High: 67°
Wind: Light and variable

Saturday: Super Saturday weather! Increasing sunshine and even warmer temperatures. A breeze picks up.
Low: 43° High: 70°
Wind: W-NW 15-25 mph

