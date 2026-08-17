KSHB 41 Weather | Pleasant start to week with storm chances Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.
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WEATHER HEADLINES
- Calm and comfortable start to the workweek
- Storms possible Tuesday–Thursday
- Mild temperatures stretch into the weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday night: Mostly cloudy. Showers and storms possible late, after midnight.
Low: 68°
Wind: Light and variable
Tuesday: Showers and storms expected, with the best chances in the afternoon/evening and overnight hours. A few storms may be strong to severe.
High: 85°
Wind: S 5-15 mph
Wednesday: Showers and storms possible, especially in the morning.
Low: 70°
High: 83°
Wind: E 5-10 mph
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