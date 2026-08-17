Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
1  WX Alert
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Pleasant start to week with storm chances Tuesday

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jade Steffens and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB 41 Weather Monday evening update
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Calm and comfortable start to the workweek
  • Storms possible Tuesday–Thursday
  • Mild temperatures stretch into the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday night: Mostly cloudy. Showers and storms possible late, after midnight.
Low: 68°
Wind: Light and variable

Tuesday: Showers and storms expected, with the best chances in the afternoon/evening and overnight hours. A few storms may be strong to severe.
High: 85°
Wind: S 5-15 mph

Wednesday: Showers and storms possible, especially in the morning.
Low: 70°
High: 83°
Wind: E 5-10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

Report a typo