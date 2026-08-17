KSHB 41 Weather | Pleasant start to week with storm chances Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com .

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WEATHER HEADLINES



Calm and comfortable start to the workweek

Storms possible Tuesday–Thursday

Mild temperatures stretch into the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday night: Mostly cloudy. Showers and storms possible late, after midnight.

Low: 68°

Wind: Light and variable

Tuesday: Showers and storms expected, with the best chances in the afternoon/evening and overnight hours. A few storms may be strong to severe.

High: 85°

Wind: S 5-15 mph

Wednesday: Showers and storms possible, especially in the morning.

Low: 70°

High: 83°

Wind: E 5-10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

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Check out the current conditions in our area

