KSHB 41 Weather | Mild close to the weekend before severe weather returns Monday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Some showers possible for areas south of I-70
- Monitoring severe chances on Monday night into early Tuesday
- Looks dry for Mother's Day next weekend
KANSAS CITY FORECAST:
Today: High overcast skies. Some sprinkles are possible in the afternoon, otherwise, rain stays south of KC.
High: 67°
Wind: E 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy and mellow.
Low: 58°
Wind: ESE 5-10 mph
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies, with some afternoon sun. A line of storms moves through after 7 pm that will pose all risks for severe weather.
High: 79°
Wind: SSE 10-25 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.