KSHB 41 Weather | Mild close to the weekend before severe weather returns Monday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Some showers possible for areas south of I-70

Monitoring severe chances on Monday night into early Tuesday

Looks dry for Mother's Day next weekend

KANSAS CITY FORECAST:

Today: High overcast skies. Some sprinkles are possible in the afternoon, otherwise, rain stays south of KC.

High: 67°

Wind: E 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy and mellow.

Low: 58°

Wind: ESE 5-10 mph

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies, with some afternoon sun. A line of storms moves through after 7 pm that will pose all risks for severe weather.

High: 79°

Wind: SSE 10-25 mph

