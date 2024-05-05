Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Mild close to the weekend before severe weather returns Monday

Upper 60s with passing clouds expected today. Some showers are possible to the south of Kansas City with severe storms arriving Monday night.
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Some showers possible for areas south of I-70
  • Monitoring severe chances on Monday night into early Tuesday
  • Looks dry for Mother's Day next weekend

KANSAS CITY FORECAST:

Today: High overcast skies. Some sprinkles are possible in the afternoon, otherwise, rain stays south of KC.
High: 67°
Wind: E 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy and mellow.
Low: 58°
Wind: ESE 5-10 mph

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies, with some afternoon sun. A line of storms moves through after 7 pm that will pose all risks for severe weather.
High: 79°
Wind: SSE 10-25 mph

