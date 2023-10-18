KSHB 41 Weather | More clouds & a breeze today with light rain developing by the late afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES
- A cold front arrives by lunch bringing the area more clouds & light rain from 11am - 3pm; Accumulations will be very light
- The pleasant autumn weather continues through the rest of the week & weekend
- Rain and storms look likely next week which will help the ongoing drought conditions
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Breezy conditions and mild temperatures continue during the morning. A cold front brings a chance of light rain to the area around midday. Potential rainfall amounts are slim, a hundredth or two. Clouds clear late in the afternoon once the cold front passes.
High: 70°
Wind: S-SW to W-NW 10-20 mph
Tonight: Few lingering clouds and cooler temperatures with breezes from the northwest.
Low: 50°
Wind: W-NW 10-15 mph
Thursday: Partly cloudy, a little breezy and slightly cooler. The beginning of several consecutive days of pleasant weather.
High: 68°
Wind: NW 15-20 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.