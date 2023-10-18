Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | More clouds & a breeze today with light rain developing by the late afternoon

Temperatures hold near or above average through next week
and last updated 2023-10-18 06:29:51-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A cold front arrives by lunch bringing the area more clouds & light rain from 11am - 3pm; Accumulations will be very light
  • The pleasant autumn weather continues through the rest of the week & weekend
  • Rain and storms look likely next week which will help the ongoing drought conditions

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Breezy conditions and mild temperatures continue during the morning. A cold front brings a chance of light rain to the area around midday. Potential rainfall amounts are slim, a hundredth or two. Clouds clear late in the afternoon once the cold front passes.
High: 70°
Wind: S-SW to W-NW 10-20 mph

Tonight: Few lingering clouds and cooler temperatures with breezes from the northwest.
Low: 50°

Wind: W-NW 10-15 mph

Thursday: Partly cloudy, a little breezy and slightly cooler. The beginning of several consecutive days of pleasant weather.
High: 68°
Wind: NW 15-20 mph

