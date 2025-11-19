KSHB 41 Weather | More clouds and cooler today, chance of showers tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES



More clouds and cooler today

Chance of showers, few thunderstorms tonight, mostly south of KC

Decent weather most of Thursday ahead of widespread rain moving in by evening and last through Friday

Nice weekend weather with highs in the 50s to low 60s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Morning low clouds and fog, then some sunshine. Cooler than Tuesday.

High: 56°

Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Chance of showers and a few T-Storms 8 PM-3 AM, mostly south of KC

Low: 48°

Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Rain possible early in the morning, then mostly cloudy and dry for the daytime.

High: 62°

Wind: E-NE 5-15 mph

Thursday Night: Rain increasing from the south during the evening and continuing all night. Breezy and cool

Low: 46°

Wind: NE 10-20 mph

Friday: Periods of rain, breezy and cool. Hopefully, most locations will see .50"-1". Northern Missouri may end up with under .25".

High: 52°

Wind: N-NE 10-20 mph

