KSHB 41 Weather | More clouds and cooler today, chance of showers tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES
- More clouds and cooler today
- Chance of showers, few thunderstorms tonight, mostly south of KC
- Decent weather most of Thursday ahead of widespread rain moving in by evening and last through Friday
- Nice weekend weather with highs in the 50s to low 60s
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Morning low clouds and fog, then some sunshine. Cooler than Tuesday.
High: 56°
Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Chance of showers and a few T-Storms 8 PM-3 AM, mostly south of KC
Low: 48°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Rain possible early in the morning, then mostly cloudy and dry for the daytime.
High: 62°
Wind: E-NE 5-15 mph
Thursday Night: Rain increasing from the south during the evening and continuing all night. Breezy and cool
Low: 46°
Wind: NE 10-20 mph
Friday: Periods of rain, breezy and cool. Hopefully, most locations will see .50"-1". Northern Missouri may end up with under .25".
High: 52°
Wind: N-NE 10-20 mph
