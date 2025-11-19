Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | More clouds and cooler today, chance of showers tonight

Highs today will be in the low to mid 50s.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • More clouds and cooler today
  • Chance of showers, few thunderstorms tonight, mostly south of KC
  • Decent weather most of Thursday ahead of widespread rain moving in by evening and last through Friday
  • Nice weekend weather with highs in the 50s to low 60s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Morning low clouds and fog, then some sunshine. Cooler than Tuesday.
High: 56°
Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Chance of showers and a few T-Storms 8 PM-3 AM, mostly south of KC
Low: 48°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Rain possible early in the morning, then mostly cloudy and dry for the daytime.
High: 62°
Wind: E-NE 5-15 mph

Thursday Night: Rain increasing from the south during the evening and continuing all night. Breezy and cool
Low: 46°
Wind: NE 10-20 mph

Friday: Periods of rain, breezy and cool. Hopefully, most locations will see .50"-1". Northern Missouri may end up with under .25".
High: 52°
Wind: N-NE 10-20 mph

