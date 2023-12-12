KSHB 41 Weather | More clouds, cooler temperatures Tuesday in Kansas City

WEATHER HEADLINES



Prepare for much cooler weather today and Wednesday as clouds increase and breezes pick up out of the north

Slight chance for rain Friday and Saturday

Mainly dry and much warmer than average next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Increasing clouds and a chilly breeze out of the north will drop temperatures back to average in the low 40s.

High: 43°

Wind: N-NE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with some light wintry precipitation over northern Missouri and southern Iowa overnight. Staying chilly and breezy.

Low: 32°

Wind: E 10-15 mph

Wednesday: More clouds with some improving temperatures.

High: 48°

Wind: E 10-15 mph

