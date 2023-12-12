Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | More clouds, cooler temperatures Tuesday in Kansas City

and last updated 2023-12-12 06:33:25-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Prepare for much cooler weather today and Wednesday as clouds increase and breezes pick up out of the north
  • Slight chance for rain Friday and Saturday
  • Mainly dry and much warmer than average next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Increasing clouds and a chilly breeze out of the north will drop temperatures back to average in the low 40s.
High: 43°
Wind: N-NE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with some light wintry precipitation over northern Missouri and southern Iowa overnight. Staying chilly and breezy.
Low: 32°

Wind: E 10-15 mph

Wednesday: More clouds with some improving temperatures.
High: 48°
Wind: E 10-15 mph

