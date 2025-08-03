KSHB 41 Weather | More clouds expected Sunday in Kansas City

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Wildfire smoke around through Sunday; a little cooler, too
- Storms possible Tuesday-Thursday
- Gradually warmer through next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Skies become mostly cloudy by the late morning. Temperatures are a little cooler in return.
Wind: ESE 5-10 mph
High: 76º
Tonight: Another perfectly cool evening with light wind and some smoke.
Wind: ESE 5-10 mph
Low: 61º
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny skies with temperatures warmer but still unseasonably cool.
Wind: ESE 5-10 mph
High: 81º
Tuesday: Gradual warm-up begins.
Wind: SE 5-10 mph
Low: 62º High: 84º
