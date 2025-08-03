Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | More clouds expected Sunday in Kansas City

Sprinkle or two possible after lunchtime
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Wildfire smoke around through Sunday; a little cooler, too
  • Storms possible Tuesday-Thursday
  • Gradually warmer through next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Skies become mostly cloudy by the late morning. Temperatures are a little cooler in return.
Wind: ESE 5-10 mph
High: 76º

Tonight: Another perfectly cool evening with light wind and some smoke.
Wind: ESE 5-10 mph
Low: 61º

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny skies with temperatures warmer but still unseasonably cool.
Wind: ESE 5-10 mph
High: 81º

Tuesday: Gradual warm-up begins.
Wind: SE 5-10 mph
Low: 62º High: 84º

