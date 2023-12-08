KSHB 41 Weather | More clouds, less wind & light rain expected this afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES



Breezes relax as more clouds build in and a cold front stalls over the area

Light rain builds in later this afternoon and evening, most likely after 3pm

Dry but much cooler this weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: A cold front stalls over the area this afternoon, keeping clouds and mild temperatures in place. Rain will also increase later in the afternoon and evening, mainly for areas east of the I-35 corridor. Luckily the rain stays light and will not be a washout.

High: 57°

Wind: SW to N-NE 10-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and getting cooler and the wind picks up out of the north.

Low: 37°

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

Saturday: Increasing sunshine and gusty winds expected by the late morning and afternoon. Temperatures get much cooler as well.

High: 45°

Wind: NW 15-25 mph

