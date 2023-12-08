KSHB 41 Weather | More clouds, less wind & light rain expected this afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Breezes relax as more clouds build in and a cold front stalls over the area
- Light rain builds in later this afternoon and evening, most likely after 3pm
- Dry but much cooler this weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: A cold front stalls over the area this afternoon, keeping clouds and mild temperatures in place. Rain will also increase later in the afternoon and evening, mainly for areas east of the I-35 corridor. Luckily the rain stays light and will not be a washout.
High: 57°
Wind: SW to N-NE 10-15 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and getting cooler and the wind picks up out of the north.
Low: 37°
Wind: NW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Increasing sunshine and gusty winds expected by the late morning and afternoon. Temperatures get much cooler as well.
High: 45°
Wind: NW 15-25 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.