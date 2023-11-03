KSHB 41 Weather | More clouds while staying warm and breezy for the first Friday of November

WEATHER HEADLINES



Outside of Saturday, temperatures warm above average Friday - Wednesday

A light shower possible Saturday afternoon

Staying mostly dry next week with a cool down by Thursday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Increasing clouds, warmer and breezy. Feels great as temperatures are close to 10° above average.

High: 67°

Wind: S-SW 10-20, Gusts 30 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and comfortable. The winds dies down too.

Low: 43°

Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph

Saturday: Becoming mostly cloudy and slightly cooler thanks to a weak cold front. This system lacks moisture but still brings a slight chance for scattered light showers during the afternoon and early evening hours. Any rainfall amounts look light.

High: 59°

Wind: N 5-10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

