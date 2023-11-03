Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | More clouds while staying warm and breezy for the first Friday of November

Rain chances increase Saturday afternoon with sunshine Sunday
and last updated 2023-11-03 07:03:40-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Outside of Saturday, temperatures warm above average Friday - Wednesday
  • A light shower possible Saturday afternoon
  • Staying mostly dry next week with a cool down by Thursday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Increasing clouds, warmer and breezy. Feels great as temperatures are close to 10° above average.
High: 67°
Wind: S-SW 10-20, Gusts 30 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and comfortable. The winds dies down too.
Low: 43°

Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph

Saturday: Becoming mostly cloudy and slightly cooler thanks to a weak cold front. This system lacks moisture but still brings a slight chance for scattered light showers during the afternoon and early evening hours. Any rainfall amounts look light.
High: 59°
Wind: N 5-10 mph

