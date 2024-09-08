KSHB 41 Weather | More great September weather!

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Slightly warmer today, but still incredible weather
- Highs mainly in the 80s with lower humidity through Wednesday
- Highs in the 80s with higher humidity after Wednesday, next rain chances 7-10 days away
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: A little warmer than Saturday, but still very comfortable.
High: 77°
Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph
This Evening: A near perfect evening.
Temperatures around 70°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear and refreshing.
Low: 54°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph
Monday: Continued sunny with warmer temperatures, back to seasonal averages.
High: 84°
Wind: S 10-15 mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warm after a refreshing start
Low: 55° High: 86°
Wind: S 5-15 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.