KSHB 41 Weather | More great September weather!

WEATHER HEADLINES



Slightly warmer today, but still incredible weather

Highs mainly in the 80s with lower humidity through Wednesday

Highs in the 80s with higher humidity after Wednesday, next rain chances 7-10 days away

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: A little warmer than Saturday, but still very comfortable.

High: 77°

Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph

This Evening: A near perfect evening.

Temperatures around 70°

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and refreshing.

Low: 54°

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Monday: Continued sunny with warmer temperatures, back to seasonal averages.

High: 84°

Wind: S 10-15 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warm after a refreshing start

Low: 55° High: 86°

Wind: S 5-15 mph

