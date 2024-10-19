KSHB 41 Weather | More great weather, but we need rain

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Warm and dry weekend with temperatures pushing 80
- The only chance of rain during the next 7-10 days is later Monday into early Tuesday
- Another run at the 80s later next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with less wind and even warmer.
High: 75°
Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph
This Evening: A nice evening.
Temperatures: Falling through the 60s into upper 50s
Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Clear sky, calm and cool.
Low: 46°
Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph
Sunday: The wind stays light while temperatures warm up quick. Highs climb 10° above average.
Low: 46° High: 78°
Wind: S-SW 10-15 mph
