KSHB 41 Weather | More great weather, but we need rain

Highs today will be in the 70s.
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Warm and dry weekend with temperatures pushing 80
  • The only chance of rain during the next 7-10 days is later Monday into early Tuesday
  • Another run at the 80s later next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with less wind and even warmer.

High: 75°

Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph

This Evening: A nice evening.
Temperatures: Falling through the 60s into upper 50s

Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clear sky, calm and cool.

Low: 46°

Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph

Sunday: The wind stays light while temperatures warm up quick. Highs climb 10° above average.

Low: 46° High: 78°

Wind: S-SW 10-15 mph

