KSHB 41 Weather | More great weather today, less wind

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Great summer weather today and Tuesday, less wind today
- Hottest temperatures of the year, so far, possible Wednesday-Friday
- Thunderstorm chances, Tuesday night-Wednesday and Friday into Saturday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: 100% sunshine and still low humidity. There will be less wind today, but still a bit breezy. There will also be more of as haze in the sky as smoke from the Canadian wildfires returns.
High: 86°
Wind: NW 10-20 mph
This Evening: A nice evening.
Temperatures drop to around 80°
Wind: N 5-10 mph
Tonight: Clear, calm and comfortable.
Low: 63°
Wind: N-NE 5-10 mph
Tuesday: A few more clouds, warmer and a bit more humid.
High: 88°
Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph
Wednesday: A chance of mainly morning thunderstorms then becoming hot and humid.
Low: 69° High: 95°
Wind: SE 10-15 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.