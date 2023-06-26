KSHB 41 Weather | More great weather today, less wind

WEATHER HEADLINES



Great summer weather today and Tuesday, less wind today

Hottest temperatures of the year, so far, possible Wednesday-Friday

Thunderstorm chances, Tuesday night-Wednesday and Friday into Saturday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: 100% sunshine and still low humidity. There will be less wind today, but still a bit breezy. There will also be more of as haze in the sky as smoke from the Canadian wildfires returns.

High: 86°

Wind: NW 10-20 mph

This Evening: A nice evening.

Temperatures drop to around 80°

Wind: N 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clear, calm and comfortable.

Low: 63°

Wind: N-NE 5-10 mph

Tuesday: A few more clouds, warmer and a bit more humid.

High: 88°

Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph

Wednesday: A chance of mainly morning thunderstorms then becoming hot and humid.

Low: 69° High: 95°

Wind: SE 10-15 mph

