KSHB 41 Weather | More heat and humidity today with heat index values in the upper 90s

The storm chances remain very isolated today and tomorrow
and last updated 2024-07-25 06:40:30-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Highs will climb into the low 90s today & Friday
  • An isolated afternoon storm can't completely be ruled out through Friday
  • Increasing chance of showers & t-storms this weekend which will help to hold back the heat for a few days

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday:  Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and even warmer as the 90s return! Isolated, brief showers are possible mainly during the afternoon and evening.
High: 91°
Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear, light wind, and staying mild overnight.
Low: 71°

Wind: Calm, SE 5 mph

Friday: Continuing hot and humid weather. An isolated afternoon shower or storm is possible.
High: 90°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph

