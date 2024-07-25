KSHB 41 Weather | More heat and humidity today with heat index values in the upper 90s

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Highs will climb into the low 90s today & Friday
- An isolated afternoon storm can't completely be ruled out through Friday
- Increasing chance of showers & t-storms this weekend which will help to hold back the heat for a few days
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and even warmer as the 90s return! Isolated, brief showers are possible mainly during the afternoon and evening.
High: 91°
Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear, light wind, and staying mild overnight.
Low: 71°
Wind: Calm, SE 5 mph
Friday: Continuing hot and humid weather. An isolated afternoon shower or storm is possible.
High: 90°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph
