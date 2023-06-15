KSHB 41 Weather | More heat & humidity today with abundant sunshine

WEATHER HEADLINES



More heat & humidity today-Saturday

Widespread showers and strong storms arrive Saturday evening

Lingering rain Sunday morning, drying out by the afternoon but staying cool

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Sunny and even warmer with increased humidity. Poor air quality returns. Tomorrow will be our fifth "Ozone Alert" day of this season. Ground based ozone becomes "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups".

High: 88°

Wind: W-SW 5 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and mild.

High: 66°

Wind: Light to SE 5 mph

Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and staying mostly dry.

High: 88°

Wind: S 5-10 mph

