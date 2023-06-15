Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | More heat & humidity today with abundant sunshine

Increased heat & humidity today with an air quality alert for sensitive groups
and last updated 2023-06-15 06:59:28-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • More heat & humidity today-Saturday
  • Widespread showers and strong storms arrive Saturday evening
  • Lingering rain Sunday morning, drying out by the afternoon but staying cool

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Sunny and even warmer with increased humidity. Poor air quality returns. Tomorrow will be our fifth "Ozone Alert" day of this season. Ground based ozone becomes "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups".
High: 88°
Wind: W-SW 5 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and mild.
High: 66°
Wind: Light to SE 5 mph

Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and staying mostly dry.
High: 88°
Wind: S 5-10 mph

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

