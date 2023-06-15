KSHB 41 Weather | More heat & humidity today with abundant sunshine

WEATHER HEADLINES
- More heat & humidity today-Saturday
- Widespread showers and strong storms arrive Saturday evening
- Lingering rain Sunday morning, drying out by the afternoon but staying cool
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Sunny and even warmer with increased humidity. Poor air quality returns. Tomorrow will be our fifth "Ozone Alert" day of this season. Ground based ozone becomes "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups".
High: 88°
Wind: W-SW 5 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear and mild.
High: 66°
Wind: Light to SE 5 mph
Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and staying mostly dry.
High: 88°
Wind: S 5-10 mph
