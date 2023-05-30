KSHB 41 Weather | More heat & humidity today with an isolated afternoon storm

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Daily chance of afternoon thunderstorms this week
- Storm activity will remain below the severe limits but could bring a nice amount of rain if caught under one of these
- Temperatures cruise into the 90s by the weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: More of the same from Monday. Warmer temperatures, more humidity and a slight chance of an afternoon thunderstorm.
High: 86°
Wind: S 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy and comfortable.
Low: 64°
Wind: S 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mostly sunny with afternoon clouds building. Isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms possible.
High: 88°
Wind: S 5-15 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.