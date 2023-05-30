Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | More heat & humidity today with an isolated afternoon storm

Noticeably more humid the rest of the week
and last updated 2023-05-30 05:55:10-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Daily chance of afternoon thunderstorms this week
  • Storm activity will remain below the severe limits but could bring a nice amount of rain if caught under one of these
  • Temperatures cruise into the 90s by the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: More of the same from Monday. Warmer temperatures, more humidity and a slight chance of an afternoon thunderstorm.
High: 86°
Wind: S 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy and comfortable.
Low: 64°
Wind: S 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with afternoon clouds building. Isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms possible.
High: 88°
Wind: S 5-15 mph

