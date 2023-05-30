KSHB 41 Weather | More heat & humidity today with an isolated afternoon storm

WEATHER HEADLINES



Daily chance of afternoon thunderstorms this week

Storm activity will remain below the severe limits but could bring a nice amount of rain if caught under one of these

Temperatures cruise into the 90s by the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: More of the same from Monday. Warmer temperatures, more humidity and a slight chance of an afternoon thunderstorm.

High: 86°

Wind: S 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy and comfortable.

Low: 64°

Wind: S 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with afternoon clouds building. Isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms possible.

High: 88°

Wind: S 5-15 mph

