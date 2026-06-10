KSHB 41 Weather | More high heat and humidity ahead of storms

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Still very hot and humid
- Severe storms possible Wednesday afternoon
- Cold front moves through Thursday, continuing periods of storms
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Heat index values near 100°. Perhaps a shower in the morning, then scattered thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening that could be severe.
High: 90°
Wind: SSW 15-25 gusting to 35 mph
Wednesday night: Strong to severe thunderstorms possible early. A warm, windy night.
Low: 72°
Wind: SSW gusts to 30 mph
Thursday: Not as hot, but still humid. Showers and severe storms possible in the early afternoon to evening.
Low: 72°
High: 87°
Wind: SW 15-25 mph
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