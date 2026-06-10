KSHB 41 Weather | More high heat and humidity ahead of storms

WEATHER HEADLINES



Still very hot and humid

Severe storms possible Wednesday afternoon

Cold front moves through Thursday, continuing periods of storms

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Heat index values near 100°. Perhaps a shower in the morning, then scattered thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening that could be severe.

High: 90°

Wind: SSW 15-25 gusting to 35 mph

Wednesday night: Strong to severe thunderstorms possible early. A warm, windy night.

Low: 72°

Wind: SSW gusts to 30 mph

Thursday: Not as hot, but still humid. Showers and severe storms possible in the early afternoon to evening.

Low: 72°

High: 87°

Wind: SW 15-25 mph

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