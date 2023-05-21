KSHB 41 Weather | More nice weather into the early part of the week

WEATHER HEADLINES



More great weather today, slightly warmer than Saturday

Warmer, more humid next week

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible next Wednesday-Friday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Mostly sunny and gorgeous. Just a bit warmer with low humidity.

High: 76°

Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph

This Evening: Nice weather.

Temperatures drop to the 60s

Wind: Almost none

Tonight: Clear and calm.

Low: 54°

Wind: Almost none

Monday: A sunny start with some clouds developing in the afternoon, a little warmer.

High: 80°

Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warm

Low: 58° High: 81°

Wind: SE 5-15 mph

