KSHB 41 Weather | More nice weather into the early part of the week

Our next chance of showers, thunderstorms is Wednesday.
and last updated 2023-05-21 08:18:59-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • More great weather today, slightly warmer than Saturday
  • Warmer, more humid next week
  • Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible next Wednesday-Friday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Mostly sunny and gorgeous. Just a bit warmer with low humidity.

High: 76°

Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph

This Evening: Nice weather.
Temperatures drop to the 60s

Wind: Almost none

Tonight: Clear and calm.
Low: 54°

Wind: Almost none

Monday: A sunny start with some clouds developing in the afternoon, a little warmer.

High: 80°

Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warm
Low: 58° High: 81°

Wind: SE 5-15 mph

