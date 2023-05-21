KSHB 41 Weather | More nice weather into the early part of the week

WEATHER HEADLINES
- More great weather today, slightly warmer than Saturday
- Warmer, more humid next week
- Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible next Wednesday-Friday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Mostly sunny and gorgeous. Just a bit warmer with low humidity.
High: 76°
Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph
This Evening: Nice weather.
Temperatures drop to the 60s
Wind: Almost none
Tonight: Clear and calm.
Low: 54°
Wind: Almost none
Monday: A sunny start with some clouds developing in the afternoon, a little warmer.
High: 80°
Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warm
Low: 58° High: 81°
Wind: SE 5-15 mph
